Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Chester Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. Chester Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
About Chester Bancorp
