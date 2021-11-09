Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Chester Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. Chester Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

