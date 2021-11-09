CBB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of CBBI opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.
About CBB Bancorp
