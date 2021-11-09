Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

