CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVV stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,484 shares of company stock valued at $222,536. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.