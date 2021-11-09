CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.
CVV stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.58.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
