Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion.

HLF stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HLF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

