Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion.
HLF stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
