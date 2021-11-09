Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 5.10% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

