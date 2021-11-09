Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752,724 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

