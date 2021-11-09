SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.