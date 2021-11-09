Zcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,863.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.46 or 0.07082517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00370857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $699.68 or 0.01031009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00089774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00404392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.01 or 0.00274095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00219488 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

