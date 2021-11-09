Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

OSK opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.85. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

