Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Cap of $16.11 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $767,921.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00224568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00094749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

