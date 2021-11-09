Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $11,343.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00224568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00094749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

