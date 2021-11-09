Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

LGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 289.90 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £17.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221.60 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,825 shares of company stock worth $793,333.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

