BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $546,994.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00076727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00079421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,068.90 or 1.00302445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.35 or 0.07019007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00020362 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

