Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.50.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

