Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Purchases 8 Shares

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £156.64 ($204.65).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Nick Keveth purchased 9 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,814 ($23.70) per share, for a total transaction of £163.26 ($213.30).

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 1,923 ($25.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,903.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,466.56. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The firm has a market cap of £596.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

