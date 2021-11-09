Mizuho Raises Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $31.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

LTHM stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

