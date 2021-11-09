Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.920-$4.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.310 EPS.

NYSE:LSI opened at $130.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

