Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $270.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.