X Square Capital LLC Invests $317,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

