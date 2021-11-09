X Square Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 787,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,294,512 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $85,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FCX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

