Woodline Partners LP Purchases 99,196 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.47% of Diodes worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,394,477. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,709 shares of company stock worth $13,331,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

