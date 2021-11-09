Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 203.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,173 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.92. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

