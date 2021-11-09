AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 136,044 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 507,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,100.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,172 shares of company stock worth $2,543,566 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

