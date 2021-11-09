Man Group plc Sells 3,793 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $312.04 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $323.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.17 and a 200 day moving average of $261.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,788,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $888,113.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,276 shares of company stock valued at $54,875,009 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

