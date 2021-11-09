MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.