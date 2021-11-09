Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.