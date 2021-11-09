Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,672 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,026. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

