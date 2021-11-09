Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,731 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

