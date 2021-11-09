Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,056 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

