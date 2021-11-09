Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

