TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of TRIP opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TripAdvisor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.24% of TripAdvisor worth $68,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

