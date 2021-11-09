Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $190.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.97%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.
Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.