Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

