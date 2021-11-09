Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share.
NYSE AMBC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $18.63.
About Ambac Financial Group
