Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

NYSE AMBC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

