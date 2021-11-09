PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.86 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PROS will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

