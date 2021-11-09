John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

