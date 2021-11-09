ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

IMGN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

