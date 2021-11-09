Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $36.67 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $494.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 134.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

