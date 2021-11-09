PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 45.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PGP opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

