PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 45.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE PGP opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
