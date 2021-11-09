AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

