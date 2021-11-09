Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

EMR opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

