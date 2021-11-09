PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

