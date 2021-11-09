9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

