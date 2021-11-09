Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

