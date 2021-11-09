Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $70.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

CPE opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

