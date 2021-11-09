Bytom Price Reaches $0.0578 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Bytom has a total market cap of $93.31 million and $14.62 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00370857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,711,869,262 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,063,906 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.