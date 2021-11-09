ArGo Price Hits $0.26 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. ArGo has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $54,682.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00224568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00094749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

