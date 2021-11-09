Hoge Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $205.01 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $205.01 million and $1.59 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00224568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00094749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 403,124,772,632 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

