Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 113 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.81 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.88. The company has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.