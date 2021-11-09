Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $42,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

